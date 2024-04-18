Lubbock Christian University to recognize 2024 Alumni Awards recipients

Lubbock Christian University's Office of Alumni Relations will recognize the recipients of the 2024 Alumni Awards at an upcoming luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, in the Baker Conference Center on the LCU Campus.

The awards are presented each year to recognize the significant success and service of distinguished LCU alumni in their professions, communities, and to LCU. These individuals are significantly impacting their immediate circles of influence as well as the larger Kingdom of God.

Lubbock Christian University presents its Alumni Awards each year to recognize the significant success and service of distinguished LCU alumni in their professions, communities and to LCU.

Geoffrey Andrews (’10) is receiving the Young Alumnus of the Year award for recognition of significant professional achievement – age 40 and under. A professional recording artist, Andrews has travelled the world performing. He has toured with the likes of Lauren Daigle, Point of Grace, For King & Country, and other major artists. In 2013, more than 100 radio stations and networks played Andrews’ cover of “White Christmas.”

Jordan Madewell (’09) is receiving the Young Alumnus of the Year award for recognition of significant professional achievement – age 40 and under. Madewell graduated from LCU in 2009 with a bachelor's in business administration, and he has been the owner of Madewell Construction since 2014. He has spent the last decade growing a successful business in building materials sales, general contracting, and construction management. For three of the last five years, Madewell Construction has been on the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies list.

Megan Estrada (’16) is receiving the Young Alumnus of the Year award for recognition of significant professional achievement – age 40 and under. Estrada graduated from LCU in December 2022 with a Master of Science in Family Studies with a specialization in Non-profit Leadership. She is currently the Founder, Executive Director and President of Hub City Outreach Center. Estrada has been awarded the Hispania Inspiradora award by Hispanic Association of Women in 2018, Top 20 Under 40 by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce for Young and Upcoming Professionals in 2020 and the Women of Excellence for Social Justice award by the YWCA 2023. Estrada exudes the LCU values of dignity and servitude in both her personal and professional life.

Curtis Griffith (’70) is receiving the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award in recognition of significant professional and personal achievement. Griffith is the Chairman and CEO of South Plains Financial, Inc., and has been with the company since its inception over 47 years ago. In 1993, South Plains Financial purchased City Bank in Lubbock, and owned First State Bank in Morton, and South Plains Bank in Levelland. Over the next fifteen years they acquired four other banks in the South Plains and one east of Dallas, and they opened other City Bank locations. In addition, he has served on the boards of several state, civic and charitable organizations. Griffith has extensive banking experience, a reputable position in his community, and invaluable leadership qualities.

Abbi Brock (’14) is receiving the Gary & Pat Estep Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the sciences. She graduated from LCU in 2014 with a degree in Animal Science and went on to Texas A&M University (TAMU) where she received her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). While at TAMU she was one of only a few accepted into their prestigious residency program for large animal surgery. Today, Dr. Abbi Brock, DVM, is board certified in large animal surgery and works primarily on horses at the Brock Veterinary Clinic in Lamesa, TX. Her accomplishments in her field have been many, including multiple awards and scholarships, teaching students during her residency in large animal surgery at TAMU, and making presentations at professional symposiums on wound management in large animals.

Karen Randolph (‘70) is receiving the F.W. Mattox Award in recognition of excellence and outstanding service to the University. Randolph began teaching at LCU in 1978. She taught every art class from Drawing I to Weaving to Ceramics, but in 1995 she made a significant move to the LCU School of Business. Upon moving to the School of Business, Randolph created the Digital Media Arts program, combining art, design, technology, communication, and business, resulting in a unique and valuable academic experience for students. Randolph is integral to LCU history, her influence as an academic and spiritual mentor for students is woven into the fabric of the university.

Jim and Lisa Brewer (’78 and ’96) are receiving the K.C. Moser Award in recognition of excellence and outstanding service to the Kingdom of God. The Brewers began attending Lubbock Christian College in the fall of 1975 and married in the spring of 1976. Jim began ministering to the Northside Church of Christ in Lubbock in 1976 and has continued in ministry since that time. He is currently the preaching minister for the South Plains Church of Christ in Lubbock, where he and Lisa have led and served since 1994. Lisa stayed home and raised their children before going back to complete her education degree at LCU, graduating in 1996. She taught elementary students in Lubbock for 20 years before retiring in 2016.

Barbara and Royce Hunter (‘62) are receiving the LCU Legacy Award. Both attended what was then Lubbock Christian College and earned associate degrees in 1962 before going on to Texas Tech to earn bachelor's degrees. Both were impacted greatly by the example of living lives of service set for them by staff and faculty during their time at LCU. Their lives and marriage have been centered around their service to the church, at Preston Road Church of Christ in Dallas and Hill Country Church in Fredericksburg. Together they have been active in their communities, serving on boards, volunteering at a variety of organizations, and opening their home frequently to host various events.

Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased at lcu.edu/event/alumni-awards-banquet-2024.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock Christian University to recognize 2024 Alumni Awards recipients