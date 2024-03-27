Lubbock-area massage parlor owner, associate face federal charges linked to prostitution

A massage parlor owner whose employees allegedly offered illicit commercial sex in Lubbock County has been federally charged, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas announced this week.

Shaoping Wen, 64, and her associate, Xu Wang, 41, were charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to use interstate travel in aid of racketeering enterprises, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. They were arrested in New Mexico on March 21 and made their initial appearances Wednesday in Las Cruces. They are now awaiting transfer to Lubbock to face charges in a Northern District of Texas federal court.

According to the complaint, Wen allegedly owned and operated at least seven massage parlors where Asian women engaged in commercial sex. Wang, who identified himself as Wen’s son, allegedly operated the parlors on her behalf when Wen was out of state.

On at least 10 occasions between June 2023 and February 2024, undercover officers purchased $60 massages at Wen’s parlors in Texas and New Mexico. The officers were generally greeted by lingerie-clad women who allegedly agreed to have sex with them for an additional fee of between $140 and $200. Several of the women allegedly used translation apps to negotiate sexual services.

When the women were arrested for prostitution, they identified themselves as Chinese citizens and listed their occupation as simply, “laborer.” On multiple occasions, Wen or Wang allegedly showed up to pay the arrested women’s cash bond.

Officers also observed Wen’s vehicle transporting Asian females directly from the airport to her massage parlors. Neighbors said the women never left the building. Searches of the premises revealed beds placed on the floors, suggesting the women lived at the massage parlors.

On at least one occasion, a passerby heard a woman screaming and entered the parlor to check-in. He reported seeing three women between the ages of 30 and 50 dressed in provocative clothing.

Officers found the massage parlors advertised on sites often used to advertise commercial sex. The ads included photos of partially naked women and promoted “100% sexy” girls who “like to spend time with nice upscale gentlemen," according to the release. They advertised the “girlfriend experience,” “porn star experience,” and “fantasy outfits on request.”

If convicted, Wen and Wang face up to 5 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office – Lubbock Resident Agency, Homeland Security Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Lubbock Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the FBI’s Albuquerque Field Office, HSI’s Albuquerque Field Office, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Wolfforth Police Department, the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, the Carlsbad Police Department, the Roswell Police Department, the Clovis Police Department, the Roswell Fire Department, the Carlsbad Fire Department, the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam is prosecuting the case.

