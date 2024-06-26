Lt. Joe 'Phil McGroin' Renshaw set to retire from DPD without disciplinary action

Jun. 26—Decatur police Lt. Joe Manuel Renshaw — also known by his online alias "Phil McGroin" — will retire Monday with full benefits, according to the city, and without receiving a disciplinary hearing over allegations of misconduct stemming from his interactions with Steve Perkins supporters.

"I was not forced or pressured to retire," said Renshaw on Tuesday. "You can look through the archives and see all the good I've done for the city."

Renshaw's employee personnel file shows several citation and commendation medals over his nearly 24 years of service with the Decatur Police Department. His retirement, confirmed Monday by Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin, comes just over a month after Renshaw and DPD brass were compelled to testify at a gag order hearing in former officer Mac Marquette's murder case. Marquette is accused of killing Perkins last September.

At the hearing, Renshaw admitted under oath to using a Facebook profile named "Phil McGroin" to comment about the case online. Some supporters of Perkins claim "McGroin" sent them private messages, harassed them, and publicly posted privileged information online.

A month before that, Renshaw ordered a nonviolent group of Perkins demonstrators to disperse at a downtown 3rd Friday event. He then ordered a masked demonstrator, Derrick Taylor, to remove his mask. Bystander video showed Renshaw and five officers surrounding Taylor as Taylor raised his hands and said something inaudible. Seconds later, the officers grabbed Taylor's raised arms and tried to pull them down and behind him.

"Stop resisting," Renshaw said as he placed a Taser on Taylor's chest, without firing, for around 10 seconds. It's unclear from the video if Taylor was already handcuffed while being threatened.

Later, at the same event, Renshaw instructed officers to handcuff Perkins' widow to the outrage of some onlookers. Police Chief Todd Pinion removed the handcuffs a short while later. Catrela Perkins said later that, while handcuffed and in plain view of Pinion, Renshaw told her: "We do not want you guys out here."

At one point, while telling onlookers to back up, Renshaw began shaking a can of mace in a threatening gesture toward a woman.

Around the time of Marquette's indictment, Renshaw posted a photo of himself posing with Marquette to Instagram. "For those wondering where I stand?" the caption read. "I stand for my brother."

The post apparently echoed the sentiments of DPD's command staff. At the gag order hearing, Capt. Rick Archer admitted that the command staff felt Marquette's case had been misrepresented by the District Attorney's Office, while an internal affairs officer revealed that he had been working to prepare the video for public consumption by asking the Huntsville Police Department to edit portions that were too graphic.

In 2023, Renshaw in a Facebook post referred to some Huntsville residents as "local indigenous hood rats."

Five days after the gag order hearing, Pinion released a statement saying he was reviewing concerns over "some recent negative interactions" between his officers and "a few" members of the community. He said "certain officers" would be reassigned to administrative duties during the review.

"Once the review is completed, the results will be provided to the Legal Department for a determination of what suggested personnel action, if any, is appropriate," Pinion said. "I prefer complete transparency in all matters that concern the safety of our community and officers."

DPD on Tuesday declined to answer if Renshaw was the subject of an internal investigation.

"After an employee leaves the employment of the city, performance evaluation measures whether for commendations of exceptional performance and/or corrective actions or performance improvement measures become null with that employee's exit," DPD said. "Regardless, the city and its departments will continue to evaluate opportunities for improvement as part of the normal course of business."

Mayor Tab Bowling confirmed on Tuesday that Renshaw wasn't disciplined for his 3rd Friday or online actions.

"Nothing was ever sent to me," Bowling said. He said Renshaw was not encouraged to retire.

Councilman Billy Jackson said it makes "absolutely no sense" that Renshaw wasn't called for a disciplinary hearing in the two months between 3rd Friday and his retirement revelation.

"Based on the recordings that I saw, discipline should have been harsh, and it should have been swift," he said.

Renshaw said he does not like the way officers have been portrayed or treated.

"It's unfortunate that this dilemma is one-sided, it makes it easy to hide the truth from getting out," he said. "I will say that the vast majority of the community still supports its officers."

Renshaw said no one has filed citizen complaints with DPD about "Phil McGroin." He admitted that "many" complaints were filed after the 3rd Friday conflicts. He said he doesn't think "the PM page" has been active since mid-February.

"I don't recall when it went dormant," he said.

Outside of Jackson, the City Council was mostly mum on Renshaw.

"Personnel matters, including potential discipline and retirements, are handled by HR, Legal, and the mayor," said Council President Jacob Ladner. "The council is not involved at all in those matters."

Councilman and police liaison Carlton McMasters said personnel matters such as Renshaw's retirement happen frequently.

"Council isn't always privy to retirements, hiring and disciplinary issues," he said.

Councilman Kyle Pike said he had heard through unofficial channels that Renshaw would be retiring.

"I'm not aware of any disciplinary actions, but that is not handled by the council, or even communicated to the council," he said. "Personnel issues are handled by the department, HR and the mayor. They would be the ones to know if there were, or how it would affect Renshaw's retirement."

According to Sandlin, any disciplinary action against Renshaw would not have affected his retirement.

"Irrelevant of whether someone resigns, or is terminated, or retires, if they have the service time in the retirement system, they are eligible for retirement," she said. "That's at the state level. The city has no authority to deny people their retirement."

Employees under the state's retirement system, such as police officers, only forfeit their retirement benefits if they plead guilty to, or are convicted of, a felony offense in connection with their public position, according to Alabama law.

Similarly, an employee who is already retired is subject to a suspension of retirement benefits if he or she is convicted of such an offense after they are no longer employed.

"All employment is funded through the revenue source of the city, which does include taxes," Sandlin explained, meaning taxpayers will fund Renshaw's pension.

Aneesah Saafyiah, cofounder of Standing In Power, said she was "appalled" to learn that Renshaw is not being fired.

"His retirement was a slap on the wrist for what he has done these last nine months," she said. "This action undermines public trust and signals that such egregious misconduct can be swept under the rug. Our community deserves accountability and justice, not a cover-up."

Jackson laid much of the blame at the mayor's feet.

"I think our mayor has fallen down on the job and has allowed these things to fester," he said. "The damage that it's doing to our city — I don't know how quickly we can recover from such damage."

