Lt. Gov. Austin Davis highlights $100 million investment to reduce gun violence in Erie

Curbing gun violence is possible, according to state officials, but it’s going to take a more collaborative, data-driven approach to achieve.

That was the message conveyed by Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, who on Friday hosted a roundtable discussion in Erie with local public health, law enforcement and community leaders.

Davis, who’s chairman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, sought to hear from Erie-area voices involved in gun violence prevention.

He also sought to highlight Gov. Josh Shapiro’s proposed $100 million investment in the upcoming 2024-25 budget to tackle gun violence.

The investment includes $1 million to create a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention and $1 million for a Firearm Injury Prevention Program within the state Department of Health.

The latter program would enhance the quality and timeliness of data collection and reporting; bolster community education; and improve collaboration with county health departments and providers, as well as county coroners and law enforcement.

“Approaching this problem (with) a public health perspective and treating gun violence as an epidemic is absolutely essential,” Davis said at the discussion, which was held at the UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital, 118 E. Second St.

“That’s why our state department of health, county health departments and local health care providers all have an extremely important role to play in ending this epidemic.”

Davis was joined Friday by state Department of Health Acting Secretary Debra Bogen, M.D., who said a public health approach addresses both firearm access and the contributing factors that lead to gun violence.

She said the governor’s proposed investments would enhance existing programs that deal with the safe storage of firearms and suicide prevention.

“By increasing the number of Pennsylvania homes safely storing firearms, we could prevent nearly a third of youth firearm deaths due to unintentional injury and suicide,” Bogen said. “We want to bring families and communities together to help prevent tragic and preventable injuries and deaths from unsecured firearms.”

Participants in the roundtable included Daryl Craig, a pastor and founder of the ErieBlue Coats peacekeepers, a community non-violence initiative started in 2005.

Craig recommended that the community take a more proactive approach to gun violence prevention and increase its outreach to young people.

“Everybody in this room, right now, has an opportunity to do or say something that might change the trajectory of a child’s life today,” he said. “I challenge everyone to find a kid you don’t know ― that you don’t normally talk to ― and just offer them some encouragement.”

Shapiro’s $100 million investment includes $11.5 million to provide more after-school learning opportunities for young people.

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency recently analyzed gun violence-related incident data published through the Pennsylvania State Police’s Uniform Crime Reporting system for 2022 and found that Erie County had the second-highest gun violence incident rate in the state ― trailing only Philadelphia ― with 132.7 incidents per 100,000 population.

Davis told those at the discussion that the Shapiro administration "has your back."

"Gun violence is not just an Erie problem," he said. "It’s not just a Pittsburgh problem. It’s not just a Philadelphia problem. It’s a Pennsylvania problem. But it’s also uniquely an American problem and it’s something that we can and must do something about."

Other participants of the roundtable discussion included Greg English, M.D., and Chris Cammarata, M.D., both with UPMC Hamot; Mandy Fauble with UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Safe Harbor; Sarah Mattocks, with UPMC Hamot; Erie School Board President Jay Breneman; and Adrienne Dixon, with the Sarah A. Reed Children's Center.

