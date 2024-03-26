Abdul Hadi (left), Jaycie O'Conner, Leah Buller and Canaan Hoosier are the recipients of the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship for the freshmen class of 2024 at LSUA.

Four incoming freshman are the recipients of the Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, according to a press release issued by the university.

Canaan Hoosier of Buckeye High School, Leah Buller of Pineville High School, Jaycie O’Conner of Vinton High School and Abdul Hadi of Carbondale Community High School in Illinois will each will receive $20,000 scholarship to be distributed over four years.

The release states that the Mulder Scholarship is funded by a donation from the estate of Howard and Eloise Mulder. It recognizes students who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership, and community service. The Mulders were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served on its Board of Directors for eight years. They were posthumously honored with the LSUA Distinguished Service Award in 2001.

For more information, and to complete the application for the Howard and Eloise Mulder Scholarship, visit https://bit.ly/mulderscholarship.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: LSUA announces recipients of Mulder Scholarship