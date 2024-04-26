LSU students show support to civilians caught in the middle of Israel, Hamas war

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Protests in support of Israel and Palestine are happening across the country on many college campuses, including at LSU’s Student Union steps.

Students for Justice in Palestine are claiming Israel’s response to Oct. 7 is genocide.

“I don’t want to die. They should stop killing me. They should stop shooting me,” protesters in the crowd yelled.

“I’m protesting because I don’t support this genocide,” one protester said.

The fight is not over for those at LSU. Students chanted “Gaza, Gaza don’t you cry. Palestine will never die” outside the student union.

Students for Justice in Palestine President Ayah Hamdan said she wants to put a stop to what she says are misconceptions about Palestinians.

“That we’re terrorist supports, it’s very out of hand. As you can see here we are doing nothing but peaceful protest,” Hamdan said.

LSU Jewish student Hannah Poltorak said Palestinian terrorists came into homes and murdered children. Poltorak said she cannot wrap her head around the killings.

“As Israelites, we have no problem with Palestinians. Our issue is with Hamas because they are a terrorist organization. And if you don’t understand the history of the land or the history of Israel then you shouldn’t be coming out here saying you’re blaming all Jews,” Poltorak said.

So, BRProud’s Sudan Britton went across the campus asking protesters their reasons.

“Does anyone want to speak on why you are protesting here today?” Britton asked.

Egypt sends delegation to Israel, its latest effort to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

“There’s currently a genocide going on in Palestine, so we’re protesting for that,” one student said.

“It symbolizes all the martyrs who passed away. That’s why everybody is lying down here,” another student and protester said.

Poltorak said everyone is equal and needs to be treated fairly.

“Jews and Iraseli are almost sometimes the same. We are not responsible for what’s happening in Gaza,” Poltorak said.

Hamdan shared the reasons behind protesters lying on the ground.

“So, the people lying down is just to represent murders. We’re going to be here like chanting a few of the martyr’s names just to give light to the real with some of the names,” Hamdan said.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.