LSU Student Dies After Possible Hazing Incident

Police are investigating the death of Maxwell Gruver, a student at Louisiana State University, as a possible hazing incident.

Authorities are investigating the death of a Louisiana State University student as a possible alcohol-involved hazing ritual. Maxwell Gruver, an 18-year-old freshman at the school, died Thursday after being taken to the hospital in the early hours of the morning.

A preliminary autopsy revealed Gruver had an elevated blood alcohol level as well as THC, a component of marijuana, in his urine. There was no internal or external trauma, said Dr. William Clark, the East Baton Rouge coroner.

“These findings will be confirmed in detail through our own toxicology testing,” officials said, according to KOCO-TV. “Final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology and histological testing.”

The remaining tests could take up to a month to complete. LSU police confirmed they were investigating Gruver’s death as a possible hazing incident involving the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Gruver had been driven to the hospital from the fraternity house in a private vehicle, according to WAFB-TV. All Greek activities at the university were suspended in the wake of Gruver’s death, LSU President F. King Alexander said.

“There are allegations that Maxwell’s death was related to hazing, but I want to emphasize that this is an evolving situation,” said Alexander. “As we have continually warned over and over again, hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated at LSU, period.”

Phi Delta Theta’s headquarters confirmed Friday it was investigating Gruver’s death and had suspended the LSU chapter.

“First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gruver family and all who knew Maxwell during this very difficult time,” said Bob Biggs, executive vice president and CEO at Phi Delta Theta general headquarters. “We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable.”

Gruver’s death comes months after the hazing death of Timothy Piazza, a student at Penn State University. Piazza died following a hazing ritual known as “the gauntlet” during which fraternity pledges drank mass quantities of alcohol. Piazza’s death led to charges being leveled against 18 fraternity members and a nationwide call to end the practice of hazing on college campuses.

