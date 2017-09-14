LSU Student's Death After Frat House Visit Being Investigated as Possible Hazing Incident

Louisiana State University Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old student as a possible hazing incident, the university said Thursday, adding that all Greek life activities at the university would be suspended indefinitely.

Maxwell Gruver, a freshman from Roswell, Ga., was transported from a fraternity house to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center Thursday morning, East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark told TIME. Gruver died in the hospital before noon, but officials have not confirmed the cause of death. Clark will conduct an autopsy on the student Friday.

The case involves Phi Delta Theta fraternity, according to LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard. Gruver was a pledge at the fraternity, according to The Advocate, and university police officers were seen in the Phi Delta Theta house on Thursday afternoon, according to the university’s student newspaper, The Daily Reveille.

“The death of Maxwell Gruver was tragic and untimely,” LSU President F. King Alexander said in a statement on Thursday. “There are allegations that Maxwell’s death was related to hazing, but I want to emphasize that this is an evolving situation. We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness. As we have continually warned, hazing is dangerous and unacceptable. It will not be tolerated at LSU. Period.”