LSU Foundation purchases new $2 million president’s house

The LSU Foundation purchased a home on South Lakeshore Dr for the use of LSU's President (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)

The LSU Foundation purchased a new house in Baton Rouge for the president’s use across University Lake from the existing president’s house.

The new home was purchased by a entity under the LSU Foundation, the private fundraising arm of the university, to be used by the president, spokesperson Sara Whittaker said in a statement to the Illuminator.

“The LSU Foundation made a strategic investment in a home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Baton Rouge with the goal of offering it to the university and the university president for aiding in fundraising,” Whittaker said.

The new house is at 188 S. Lakeshore Drive and is valued at around $2 million, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish assessor’s website. It is currently undergoing renovations.

The 7,600-square-foot house sits on about a half-acre of lakefront property. The current president’s house, at 2959 E. Lakeshore Drive is 5,805 square feet on 1.5 acres.

The state still owns the existing president’s house, Whittaker said. It has been used as the LSU president and chancellor’s residence since 1999. It underwent a $300,000 renovation before LSU President William Tate moved into the home in 2021, The Reveille reported. Its current value was not available online, but smaller homes in the same neighborhood off the lakefront are listed for sale starting at $700,000.

