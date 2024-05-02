LSSU celebrates 77th annual commencement ceremony on Saturday

Hannah Brood, an engineering and robotics student, was the graduating student speaker during the 2023 LSSU commencement ceremony.

SAULT STE. MARIE — More than 300 students will walk across the stage and come out the other side as graduates this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie.

Lake Superior State University's 2024 commencement ceremony will take place on Saturday at Taffy Abel Arena with LSSU graduate Claude Denker III as the commencement speaker.

Denker graduated from the university in 1980 with a degree in science and business administration before going on to earn a master's from Western Michigan University. Denker is the president of Penske Corporation, a global transportation services company that manages businesses from over 3,200 locations and employs more than 74,000 people. He is also the executive vice president of Team Penske, a car racing team, and executive vice president of Human Resources for Penske Automotive Group.

Originally from the EUP, Denker has always been a supporter of LSSU. He will be awarded an honorary doctorate at the commencement ceremony.

"I can't think of anyone more deserving to be our commencement speaker and receive an Honorary Doctorate of Business Administration than Bud Denker," said Dr. Lynn Gillette, interim president of LSSU. "Bud has had extraordinary success in his career. He is a dedicated supporter of LSSU and continually gives back to the community at the local, city and state levels."

The student speaker for commencement is Emilee McDaniel from Manistique. She is graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

McDaniel has worked in veterinary clinics in her hometown and conducted her senior thesis on the effects of human vocalization on canine stress. She is a recipient of the Senator Philip A. Hart Scholarship, Jim Smith and Tom Wiles Science Scholarship and Faculty Association Scholarship. McDaniel has also participated in several groups and activities during her time at LSSU, including volleyball and volunteer efforts.

"Emilee has excelled in every way while at LSSU. She distinguished herself in the classroom, through her research, as an athlete and as a volunteer," said Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Muller. "As a Senator Philip A. Hart Scholar, she showed remarkable promise when entering our doors. She embraced every opportunity to shine while here and that has resulted in her acceptance to Michigan State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine."

This year marks the 77th annual commencement for LSSU and will see 345 students graduated with 484 degrees from the Fall 2023, Winter 2023-24, Spring 2024 and Summer 2024 semesters.

The ceremony will also include the announcement of the winner of this year's LSSU Distinguished Teaching Award.

Graduates, LSSU faculty and members of the LSSU Board of Trustees will be led into the ceremony as they have been for more than 50 years with the bagpipes of the Duncan Family of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, in Taffy Abel Arena. There will be a livestream posted on the LSSU website on the day of the event.

