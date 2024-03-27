LSP: Harvey man dead after Iberville Parish car crash

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating after a Harvey man was killed in a car crash that occurred on Thursday, March 21.

Troopers were called shortly before 5 a.m. on Louisiana 405 just north of Troxclair Drive in Iberville Parish. Police identified the victim as Raydell Estrada, 20, of Harvey.

According to LSP, Estrada was heading north on Louisiana 405 in a 2007 Dodge Ram. Estrada “failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and lost control of the vehicle.” Estrada’s car traveled off of the road and overturned.

Police said that Estrada was wearing a seatbelt, and he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. According to LSP, on Monday, March 25, Estrada died from his injuries at the hospital.

A routine toxicology sample was taken for testing.

