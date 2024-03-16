LSP: Clinton woman dead in East Baton Rouge crash after weather made tree fall on car

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman died Friday, March 15 after Louisiana State Police say a tree fell on her vehicle.

Troopers were called to a crash on Louisiana 37 at Lisa Drive in East Baton Rouge Parish around 2 p.m. They identified the victim as Vivian H. Johnson, 65, of Clinton.

According to LSP, Johnson was heading north on Louisiana 37 in her 2019 Dodge Caravan. Troopers said the weather caused a tree to fall and hit the top of her car.

Johnson’s vehicle left the roadway and hit another tree, according to LSP.

Police said that Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt, and impairment is not suspected.

