LSJ staff win journalism awards from Michigan Press Association

LANSING – Journalists from the Lansing State Journal won several awards in the 2023 Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

The LSJ competes in the Class A Division, which includes newspapers with circulation of 20,000 or more, and includes the Detroit News, Detroit Free Press, Grand Rapids Press and Flint Journal. The Detroit News won newspaper of the year for overall quality.

Members of Pennsylvania Press Association reviewed 2,849 entries submitted by 89 Michigan newspapers or individual members.

“The annual Michigan Press Association Better Newspaper Contest gives our members a chance each year to assess and put forth their team’s best work in journalism, photojournalism, column writing, graphic design and advertising," said Wes Smith, Michigan Press Association past-president and group publisher of View Newspaper Group.

Professor Tina Timm and Professor Adrian Blow stand together in their home in Okemos, Mich.

Jack Moreland, an editorial assistant and Michigan State University student, took first-place in the Feature Story category for his story "I just hugged them and held their hands': Berkey Hall prof, students wait out MSU attacks together," which published in the days after a mass shooting on Michigan State’s campus on Feb. 13, 2023, left three students dead. MSU professor Tina Timm and four graduate students were able to eventually escape the advanced family therapy course she was teaching in Berkey Hall when the gunman began his attack on student and staff in the building.

Laingsburg's Jackson Audretsch, right, and Potterville's Da'Marion Hicks go for a rebound during the third quarter on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Potterville High School.

Sports writer Brian Calloway took second-place in the Sports Feature category, for his story, "Potterville teen grateful to be back playing after nearly dying." Calloway in January profiled Da'Marion Hicks, a junior at Potterville High School, who had six months earlier collapsed in a summer league game from a heart attack and was saved by quick medical attention and the use of a defibrillator.

Photographer Matthew Dae Smith was awarded an honorable mention in the Best Video Presentation category for his feature video "Carnival workers span three generations of family."

Michigan State University's 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green poses for a photo with his family during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing.

Photographer Nick Smith also won an honorable mention in the Feature Photo category for his image, "Draymond Green and his family."

Former LSJ reporter Krystal Nurse, who is now a USA Today reporter, was awarded an honorable mention in the News Enterprise Reporting category for "Red tagged houses an ongoing problem in Lansing." The story published in June of 2023 and detailed how the city had more than 650 homes red tagged for unsafe living conditions, some for more than 20 years. Nurse later that summer reported that more than one in 10 of those homes is owned by a handful of landlords.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: LSJ staff win journalism awards from Michigan Press Association