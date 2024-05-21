LRSD moves all high school graduations to Barton Coliseum due to potential severe weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District announced Tuesday that all high school graduations will be moved to the Barton Coliseum due to the potential for severe weather in Arkansas this week.

The dates and times will remain the same, except for Hall STEAM Magnet High School. The date and times are listed below:

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School – Noon

Little Rock West High School of Innovation – 2 p.m.

Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 24, 2024

Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School – 10 a.m.

Little Rock Central High School – 6 p.m.

Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Several chances for strong to severe storms

Storms are expected to enter Arkansas Tuesday night, continuing until later in the week. The main risks are large hail and heavy rain.

