LRSD moves all high school graduations to Barton Coliseum due to potential severe weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Little Rock School District announced Tuesday that all high school graduations will be moved to the Barton Coliseum due to the potential for severe weather in Arkansas this week.
The dates and times will remain the same, except for Hall STEAM Magnet High School. The date and times are listed below:
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Little Rock Hall STEAM Magnet High School – Noon
Little Rock West High School of Innovation – 2 p.m.
Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School – 6 p.m.
Friday, May 24, 2024
Little Rock Southwest Magnet High School – 10 a.m.
Little Rock Central High School – 6 p.m.
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Several chances for strong to severe storms
Storms are expected to enter Arkansas Tuesday night, continuing until later in the week. The main risks are large hail and heavy rain.
