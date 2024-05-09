LPSS votes to support lawsuit against new Title IX regulations that protect LGBTQ+ students

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Lafayette Parish School System voted to support a lawsuit challenging new Title IX regulations; the lawsuit is spearheaded by Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.

She’s suing the Biden administration over new Title IX rules that protect LGBTQ plus students from sex-based discrimination.

While some Acadiana school systems are part of the lawsuit, LPSS said it’s too late for them to join, but, they do want to make it known they are supporting the litigation. That was decided in a unanimous vote at Wednesday’s school board meeting.

“We’re dealing with children. We’re dealing with kids, and you know, we have to be cognizant of our community’s values and, you know, our beliefs. So it’s a no brainer for me,” LPSS School Board Member for District 9 Jeremy Hidalgo said. “I haven’t received any calls in opposition of the way we voted tonight.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Title IX protects against sex-based harassment and discrimination in schools. Recently, the U.S. Department of education released new Title IX regulations to protect children in the LGPTQ plus community.

Murrill’s lawsuit argues that it could interfere with Louisiana’s state laws that ban the use of bathrooms and locker rooms when it comes to biological gender. Participation in gender-based sports teams is also a big concern.

Hidalgo believes undoing that could present potential dangers.

“I just think it boils down to pretty simple, you know, there’s a biological difference in our kids. I think that we need to respect that,” he added.

Hidalgo explains federal law trumps state law, so schools have to follow the new Title IX regulations. School board member Hannah Smith Mason said it’s forcing LPSS to treat people in a certain way.

“To me, it’s pretty simple. You know, it’s an attempt to change the intent of the law from when Title IX was first enacted a long time ago. To change definitions, you know, male and female, to, you know, gender and, you know, we’re not going to get into that battle here. That is for Congress. That is for the powers at be, but our job is to protect our students. I think we need, we’re going to do just that,” Hidalgo told News 10.

Louisiana is joined in the lawsuit by Mississippi, Montana and Idaho. Many school systems across the pelican state are also part of the lawsuit.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.