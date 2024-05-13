LPD have ‘multiple suspects’ in custody related to homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing Police have “multiple suspects” in custody related to an early morning homicide on the city’s far southwest side.

Lansing Police Department was “alerted to a serious physical altercation between a victim and multiple suspects” about 7 a.m. to the 2100 block of Georgetown Blvd, officials said in a news release Sunday night.

After further investigation, officers and detectives determined “a victim was taken from a residence to an unknown location by multiple suspects and could be in serious condition.”

(WLNS)

Detectives and officers discovered the 25-year-old male after further investigation. He was declared dead on the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and “are working to determine the sequence of events and the details of the incident.”

Anyone with information about this homicide or the incident and sequence of events is asked to call Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP. Confidential information can also be shared on the department’s Facebook page.

This is the city’s 6th homicide this year.

