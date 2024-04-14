LPD investigating shooting on Main Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– One man was killed during a shooting that occurred on Main Street early morning Sunday, April 14.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded at 2:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of Main Street on a report of a shooting. Responding officers found two male victims, one on Main St. and one on 12th Street, and began rendering aid. Both victims were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital by Lynchburg Fire.

Police say one victim succumbed to his injuries, and the other is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

LPD reports they have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This remains an ongoing investigation. WFXR News will update this story as further information is released.

