Loyola University Maryland closes Timonium Graduate Center

Loyola University Maryland is moving academic programs and administrative offices from the Timonium Graduate Center after over 25 years.

The Baltimore County center’s closure follows the expansion of facilities on the private university’s Evergreen campus in North Baltimore, the school said in a Monday news release. The move should not impact the quality of programs or size of Loyola’s student body, faculty or staff, the release says.

After some research, the university decided to move programs to other existing spaces because of the current remote and hybrid work environment, said John Coppola, Loyola’s vice president for finance and administration. All of the courses that are currently taught in person will continue to be done so.

“We’re working hard to use our space as thoughtfully and effectively as possible and ensure a seamless transition for our academic programs, students and colleagues who work in Timonium,” Terrence Sawyer, president of Loyola, said in the release. “Our goal is to meet our students where they are. We remain committed to that aspect of our Jesuit, Catholic mission moving forward.”

Located on Greenspring Drive, the building hosted its last academic programs on Friday. The center was home to master’s classes in business, education and speech, along with faculty and administrative offices, including in graduate admissions and the office of advancement and the office of marketing and communications.

The university is partnering with CBRE, a commercial real estate broker, to begin marketing the property this summer.

The center opened in 1998 to provide graduate classes close to the interchange of the Baltimore Beltway and Interstate 83. In addition to the Evergreen campus and space in Belvedere Square, Loyola offers classes downtown through the Sellinger School of Business and Management.