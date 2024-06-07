Loyal to Trump: Fake elector Sen. Jake Hoffman gets arraigned, heads to see former president

Loyal as ever to former President Donald Trump, state Sen. Jake Hoffman arrived at the former president's town hall in Phoenix Thursday after his arraignment on felony charges related to the 2020 presidential election.

Hoffman, the chair of the conservative Arizona Freedom Caucus, is one of 18 people indicted as part of state Attorney General Kris Mayes' investigation into the alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in Arizona, and one of 11 Republicans who falsely affirmed they were electors for Trump despite Biden's win.

Trump himself is an unindicted co-conspirator in the case, according to the indictment released in April.

Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, and his attorney, Tim LaSota, appeared by video conference Thursday morning for the Maricopa County Superior Court proceeding. Like the other accused officials so far, Hoffman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Jake Hoffman (left) and his attorney, Timothy La Sota (right), appear virtually for Hoffman’s arraignment in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix on June 6, 2024. Hoffman is among those charged by a grand jury in a conspiracy stemming from the 2020 election.

Before heading to the rally at the Dream City Church in Phoenix, Hoffman posted on the social-media platform X that he was proud to welcome Trump back to Arizona.

"The energy in Arizona to deliver victory for President Trump this November is electric and the momentum is overwhelmingly in his favor," Hoffman said in his X message. "Arizonans have seen the destructive, weaponized politics of Democrats and the incompetence of Joe Biden. Re-electing President Trump is the only way to get America back on track for safe communities, a secure border, a booming economy, and a vibrant country that works for everyone.”

After arriving at the Trump event, Hoffman chatted briefly with The Arizona Republic about one of the bright spots of his week: A county judge ruled Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs broke the law by circumventing the state Senate's Committee on Director Nominations, which Hoffman chairs. The Republican lashed out at Hobbs, who has blamed him for turning the committee into a "political circus" focused more on bashing Democrats than vetting quality agency directors.

"If Hobbs wants to continue to sling immature insults at me, that's her choice," he said. "But I'm focused on making sure that we follow the process that we said we were going to follow, an honest, accurate and thorough vetting of every single nominee. And that I faithfully do my work on behalf of the people of Arizona to give them the best state possible."

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney declined in his ruling to dictate how Hobbs and Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, should resolve the matter, saying he would set a date for the parties to figure out for themselves. Hoffman said he expected "gamesmanship" from Hobbs and that the judge would ultimately have to order her to comply with the law.

