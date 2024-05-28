Lower Woods Pond, drained in 2012, being refilled after dam replaced

Lower Woods Pond in Lebanon Township, Wayne County, a popular fishing spot for generations was drained over 10 years ago due to a leaking dam. Finally, with an investment of $2.6 million in state dollars, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has replaced the dam and began refilling the approximately 91-acre basin.

A celebration was marked May 17 with a ceremonial turning of the crank to let the water in, and using gold-colored buckets, the ceremonial beginning of restocking of this valuable resource. Dams are also set to be repaired at four more state-owned lakes in the county.

Large enough to be easily called a lake, Lower Woods is expected to be completely refilled by July 4.

"One down, three to go here in Wayne County," PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. "We are going to go to construction on Belmont, to fix that lake this summer, and the highly anticipated Miller and White Oak projects are both coming together with the permitting and fully expect to be out to bid this year."

Concerning Lower Woods Pond, he continued, "When we got the bad news, we were going to have to drain this back in 2012, there was a leak in the dam. We manage about 50 dams across Pennsylvania and 30 of them have been in this high hazard/unsafe category."

To meet current dam safety standards, PFBC had to repair them, at a cost of about $150 million, he said. During the administrations of four governors PFBC collected the funding. Part of it comes from passage of an act diverting the full amount of motorboat fuel tax revenue to PFBC.

All set for the ceremonial restocking of Lower Woods Pond on May 17, 2024, were, from left, Rep. Jonathan Fritz, Sen. Lisa Baker, PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Commissioner Charlie Charlesworth and Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith. The popular fishing lake in Lebanon Township is expected to be fully refilled by July 4, now that the dam has been reconstructed. The 91-acre lake was drained in 2012 due to the old dam leaking.

State Sen. Lisa Baker (R-20) commended Schaeffer and the PFBC board for their commitment. "When we first talked about the impact of losing all of these high-hazard dams and what it meant to our sporting heritage in Wayne County, it was devastating... When we think about the impact not only for the people here in Wayne County but for the people who come and visit."

Rep. Jonathan Fritz (R-111) commended the construction, done by local contractors. "I had a lot of telephone calls... and emails from people that had just totally lost hope that these lakes were going to come back online. As we refill this lake, this is proof positive they are coming back.... It's all about quality of life for our fishermen and good times in Wayne County."

In 2023 in Wayne County, PFBC sold 3,227 resident and 664 non-resident fishing licenses.

"We have a lot of people who come from all over the world to fish, because we have world class fisheries," said County Commissioner Brian Smith. He commended PFBC for its lasting partnership with the county.

PFBC Director of Engineering Paul Urbanik said that three dams serve Lower Woods. Each of them is considered a "high hazard," meaning that if any should fail, the flooding would jeopardize lives and property downstream.

Prior to the reconstruction, Lower Woods had its principal spillway at the main dam (Dam #1), the one that was rebuilt. The auxiliary spillway was on the next dam. These spillways were combined and redesigned for greater efficiency. The new spillway can handle six times the capacity, Urbanik said. It is built to control the theoretical maximum precipitation of 30 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Next, PFBC will be working on the boat launch ramp and putting in docks for the anglers.

PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer watches, at left, as Rep. Jonathan Fritz has his turn at the ceremonial refilling of Lower Woods Pond on May 17, 2024. Next to him are Sen. Lisa Baker and Wayne County Commissioner Brian Smith. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission celebrated the $2.6 million reconstruction of the dam. The previous dam had been leaking, which prompted having to drain the fishing lake in 2012.

PFBC Area 5 Fisheries Manager Daryl Pierce explained that Lower Woods is one of their quality fisheries in northern Wayne. "We are looking to return it to what it was... fishes that... we envision will be in here are largemouth bass, black crappie, yellow perch, bluegill and eventually we hope to get it back into the walleye program." The last species will take a while because the forage fish need to be established first, he said. that begins with golden shiners. "It's all about who eats who, and how much," Pierce said.

The lake already has about 50-acre remnant pool likely already well established with bluegill and bass. He said this fall when the lake is full a survey will be made to see what needs to be done to restock the species. Reestablishing the various species could take one to five years.

Terrestrial vegetation that grew while the lake was down will help replenish the lake with food for the fish, he said.

As part of the ceremony, ceremony attendants emptied the golden buckets in the lake, containing roughly 20,000 golden shiner fry.

Lower Woods Pond and its nearby companion water body, Upper Woods Pond, linked by the East Branch of Dyberry Creek, were originally natural ponds made larger in the mid-19th century with the construction of dams by the Delaware & Hudson Canal Company. These were part of a system of ponds and lakes the company tapped to serve the canal in Honesdale. After the canal closed in 1898, around the turn of the century the state took them over as fisheries.

About nine miles west of Lower Woods on Route 371 is the PFBC Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery, built in 1903. An average of 25,963,170 (including fry, fingerling and yearling) fish are produced here for stocking. An average of 7,500 visitors come annually to see the hatchery and its outdoor aquarium, the PFBC states.

PFBC Commissioner Charles Charlesworth reminded of the need to wear life jackets for safety while boating, and to refrain from boating under the influence. Schaeffer said that 80% of boating fatalities are due to not wearing a life jacket, on any water body.

For more information, visit fishandboat.com.

Peter Becker has worked at the Tri-County Independent or its predecessor publications since 1994. Reach him at pbecker@tricountyindependent.com or 570-253-3055 ext. 1588.

