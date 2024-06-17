Lower rain chances and higher wind speeds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A stronger breeze from the east develops today, and it helps to limit rain chances. We only have a 10% chance of a quick shower this afternoon.

The east breeze also helps to lower humidity, but it’ll still be quite warm with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index should stay near 100 degrees this afternoon.

It stays gusty, warm, and mostly dry tomorrow as well with just a 20% chance of a quick passing shower. Highs stay in the mid 90s, and the humidity remains on the lower side for June.

Still just a 30% chance rain Wednesday, but the coverage of rain increases starting Thursday. Tropical moisture spreads back across the state, and rain chances go up to 50%.

Above average heat continues with highs in the low-mid 90s through the weekend.

In the tropics, there’s a tropical wave in the western Gulf of Mexico that has a higher chance of development, but it stays far away from Florida.

Another wave is less likely to develop over the next 7 days, but it should drift toward Florida’s east coast.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.