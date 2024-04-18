Lower Makefield man charged with attempted rape, kidnapping in Middletown parking lot

A 41-year-old Lower Makefield man has been held on $1 million bail after police allege he attempted to kidnap and rape a woman in the parking lot of a Middletown shopping center Tuesday night.

Daniel Pierson is facing four felonies, including attempted kidnapping, attempted rape and unlawful restraint and related misdemeanor for the alleged attack Tuesday night near the Redner’s supermarket off Lincoln Highway. He had no legal representative listed on the docket Thursday.

Police were called to the parking lot and met with a woman who said a man attacked her from behind as she got out of her vehicle. The man pulled down her pants, punched her in the face and then tried to carry her toward his pickup truck before releasing her, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A truck matching one the attacker drove away in was captured by license plate readers a quarter-mile away minutes before the attack.

The registration showed the truck was owned by Pierson’s wife, but police know Daniel Pierson is its main operator through prior interactions, the affidavit said.

On Wednesday, the victim was shown photos of eight men at the Middletown police station and she identified Daniel Pierson as one of two potential suspects, the affidavit said.

Pierson was arrested later that day.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Middletown police charge man with attempted rape at shopping center