Lower lake level extended one week

Mar. 4—The level at Holiday Lake will remain lower until March 8 at noon in order to allow a developer extra time to construct a retaining wall and base for a four-lot development on the lake.

The Crossville City Council met in a special session Friday to address the issue. The city's policy is that the lake level is lowered every three years from Nov. 1 to March 1 in order to allow property owners time to work on lakefront projects such as retaining walls or docks.

Several attended the meeting to voice concerns about leaving the lake level lower so they could place their boats back in the lake and prepare for the spring and summer season on the lake. Some residents urged the council to leave the lake level lower, for a brief time, in order for the developer to quickly finish.

Dave Burgess, developer, requested "a few extra days" to get his retaining wall built because extra rain had hampered construction activity on the project.

"It should only take one day of construction if I can get a dry day," Burgess said.

Resident Mickey Eldridge lives adjacent and downhill to Burgess' development.

"I'm here begging for help and answers," she said. "This has been two and a half years ... if he can get it done in a few days — do it."

Eldridge said the lower lake level has caused significant damage to her property and the lake because debris from burning on the property, dirt and sediment have washed across her property and into the lake and has hampered their activities on the lake. She said their property value has also suffered because of the situation.

"There's not one of you that would want to live under these conditions," Eldridge said.

City of Crossville attorney Randy York said he was concerned about runoff pollution in the lake and what Burgess was going to do to reclaim the lake for residents to use.

York suggested if the city was going to allow the extension to require Burgess post a bond for the retaining wall to ensure it would be built within the allotted time.

"I'm concerned the lake may have been damaged, based on what I'm hearing. I want the lake to be there for the city of Crossville and particularly for the people that are there," York said.

Crossville Mayor RJ Crawford said he didn't like to see the city set a policy and then "renege" on that policy.

"It sets a bad precedent," Crawford said.

Crawford also added that he, Councilman Scot Shanks and Councilman Art Gernt own lakefront property.

Councilman Mike Turner said he's for "sticking to the policy" but the Eldridge situation had him very concerned.

"This mess needs to be cleaned up," Turner said.

Gernt agreed and said, "I don't want it to go a month ... but maybe give [Burgess] one week for a last shot [to finish the project]."

Councilman Rob Harrison said he agreed the valves needed to be closed to raise the lake level but "give him seven days and close the [valves] then."

City engineer Tim Begley said there was no danger of a drought at this time and the lake should refill soon with the additional seven days.

Harrison moved to allow Burgess seven days and to close the valves at noon on Friday, March 8. If the project is finished before then the valves would be closed.

Turner supported the motion and it passed in a 3-1 vote. Crawford voted against the extension.

Crawford added that the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation was notified about the lake and is checking into the situation.

Crawford said the city would send notice to the residents on the lake and would publish the info on social media accounts, email, radio and newspaper.

Councilman Scot Shanks did not attend the meeting.

