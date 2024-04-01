Lower fees, lower prices: How will national realty settlement affect the Iowa market?

Amid expectations of lower fees and potentially reduced home prices, Iowa Realtors are sorting out the likely effects of a massive lawsuit settlement that is expected to alter the way brokers are paid.

They agree there will be changes ― but they aren't in full agreement about what form they may take.

What was the home broker settlement?

The National Association of Realtors agreed March 15 to a $418 million national settlement that called for the organization to eliminate decades-old commission rules and make it easier for home sellers and buyers to negotiate fees with their agents, or use no agent at all.

The group represents more than 1.5 million real estate agents nationwide.

The settlement was announced 4½ months after a federal jury in Kansas City ordered the National Association of Realtors and several brokerages to pay $1.78 billion in an antitrust case covering agents in that state. It's aimed at staving off a slew of state-level litigation and will take effect in mid-July if it is approved by a judge.

Shaner Magalhães of Coralville, president of the Iowa Association of Realtors, said the settlement will lead to more transparent pricing, but that there will be a shakeup of the industry before it settles on a new model.

"All of these things are good for the consumer. To have choices, to have transparency, hopefully, will ultimately benefit both the sellers and the buyers," he said, but added, "I imagine we're going to see so many different models that we can't even predict what's going to be out there."

What was the dispute behind the settlement?

For decades, sellers generally have borne the burden of paying both sellers' and buyers' commissions out of the sale proceeds.

Realtors argued that the fees always were negotiable. But consumer advocates prevailed in court, arguing that the language in contracts was confusing and led to artificially high commissions, averaging 6%.

For the typical U.S. home selling for $417,700, that's a $25,000 commission.

In the settlement, the NAR agreed to make it easier for sellers to negotiate fees with their agents, and that its Multiple Listing Service, the primary source of information about homes on the market, will no longer be able to promise a commission for buyers' agents.

That's expected to tear down what consumer advocates saw as a veil over pricing and compensation. Ryan Tomasello, a real estate industry analyst with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, has said 75% of recent homebuyers his firm surveyed did not know how their agents were compensated.

“The first reason it's a win is because this is going to add much-needed transparency to the process for both sellers and buyers, particularly for buyers who historically have lacked the knowledge to be able to negotiate lower commissions that could ultimately benefit them in their home-closing process,” Tomasello said.

But Jay Avant, a Realtor at Clarkson Realty Group in Ankeny, said many things remain unknown for agents, sellers and buyers.

Will buyers now have to shoulder the cost of paying the brokers who represent them? Or will buyers and sellers negotiate some other arrangement?

"The bottom line is the seller may not be as responsible for the buyer," Avant said. "Nobody really knows. Everybody is still confused."

What could happen to real estate commissions?

The changes will bring the U.S. in line with ways other countries sell homes, said Robb Spearman, owner of Realty One Group in West Des Moines. In Singapore, for instance, buyers typically pay their agents a professional out-of-pocket fee, Spearman said.

Internationally, those fees often amount to about 1% or 2% instead of the 6% U.S. average.

"They don't have any problems collecting it whatsoever because they add value," Spearman said.

Tomasello said home sales commissions could decrease 2 percentage points or more. The changes could save consumers $20 billion to $30 billion in commissions each year, said Stephen Brobeck, a senior fellow at the Consumer Federation of America.

“This settlement over time will benefit home sellers and buyers greatly, eventually lowering agent commissions by tens of billions of dollars a year and helping align agent compensation and services rendered,” Brobeck said.

But, Magalhães said, "You can't provide the same level of service and marketing assistance for basically one-third of what you charged before."

"Maybe that happens, but it's going to be a drastic change to how people's homes are listed, sold and marketed," he said.

Will home prices decrease?

Spearman, Avant and Magalhães believe homes prices won't change, but the costs of purchasing homes will be more spread out for buyers. Under the existing structure, agents' commissions are effectively built into home prices, Spearman said.

"All commissions are negotiable. If it was cut in half, it doesn't mean that the seller is going to sell the home for less," Spearman said. "They're going to sell it for the same amount because it's market-priced."

Sellers, their agents and buyers and buyers' agents will have to agree to price structures ahead of time, Avant said. It will be clear whether an agent will be paid by a commission by the seller, a commission by the buyer, hourly rates or flat fees, Avant said.

"It's up-front," Avant said. "You're going to have that conversation before you show a house. That could be good for a buyer to know exactly what they're getting into before they go start looking for houses."

Will more people sell or buy homes without agents?

Home sales without agent assistance could increase, Magalhães said. But real estate transactions are complex, and he expects most people will be willing to pay for help with them.

"There's a lot of stuff that you need to stay on top of. It's a major transaction," Magalhães said. "The average buyer is not equipped to handle that."

The dual commission structure became common in the 1990s. Before that, listing agents often represented buyers and sellers, Magalhães said. That could happen again if buyers call listing agents directly, he said, instead of working through their own agent.

"There are some advantages to that, but plenty of disadvantages for both parties," Magalhães said.

Will first-time homebuyers have to save even more cash?

First-time home-buyers may find it harder to purchase homes because they may have to pay their agent's fees out of pocket instead of through a mortgage, Spearman and Avant said.

Under the existing structure, agents' commissions are effectively built into home prices, Spearman said.

"The down payment and the cost of the mortgage is what they are saving up to buy the home," Spearman said. "So anytime you add more expense to it, it adds to the hurdle."

Will fewer agents be willing to represent homebuyers?

Avant works as an agent for both buyers and sellers. The settlement will require agents to "start working for their money," Avant said. "You're going to have to start getting creative."

Some brokerages may experiment with flat fees, fees per home tour or hourly rates. But Magalhães said it's likely some agents will decide only to represent sellers, who can pay them out of the proceeds of sales, and avoid the hassle of figuring out how to get compensated by buyers.

The changes could weed out poor-performing agents, Spearman and Avant said.

"A real-estate professional that is not well-trained and doesn't have the skill that is basically looking at this as a transaction, as a sale, as a commission, they're going to struggle," Spearman said. "But we have a lot of great agents that add a tremendous value. They care about the buyers."

Will agents leave the National Association of Realtors?

Only NAR members can use the organization's logo and call themselves Realtors. But last year, membership fell by 17,489, according to Real Estate News, a trade publication And some major brokerages agreed in lawsuit settlements that they would no longer require their agents to be NAR members.

Spearman, Avant and Magalhães plan to stay in the NAR, and anticipate that their colleagues will. Only NAR members have access to the MLS service, the primary tool buyers use to search for homes.

In addition, "NAR provides many resources to help us with our business, including education, tech tools, and professional conduct," Spearman said.

What will happen next?

Last year home sales in the Des Moines area fell by more than 12% from 2022 as interest rates rose. But Spearman said the local home market appears to be stabilizing as buyers get used to higher interest rates, Spearman said.

"I'm seeing quite a few agents are having outstanding months just here in March, and we really haven't hit the spring heavy market," Spearman said.

In the Iowa City area, only one current seller out of about 1,000 has indicated unwillingness pay the buyer's agent, Magalhães said. He said he expects that figure to grow, but that the higher interest rates will continue at least for now to have a greater impact on the market.

"That has a bigger effect on buyers than any of this because I'm still talking to clients that aren't super aware of all this," Magalhães said.

Philip Joens covers retail, real estate and RAGBRAI for the Des Moines Register. He can be reached at 515-284-8184, pjoens@registermedia.com or on Twitter @Philip_Joens.

