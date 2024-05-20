Lowell mayor calling for audit on past budgets

Lowell’s newly elected mayor is calling for an audit of the city's budgets goings years back as the City Council prepares to consider its 2024-25 budget.

At a council meeting May 14, Mayor Larry Simonds, who took office in January, said the city has taken in more money in taxes than it has spent in recent years, and he believes an audit covering at least the last five years is necessary to find out where the tax money has gone.

“You can’t overstate expenditures and understate revenues and say it’s OK. That’s wrong,” Simonds said.

Other city council members and Lowell residents who spoke during the public comment period said an audit would cost taxpayers too much.

Initially, Simonds requested a 14-year review of past budgets, which former council member Candace Funderburk condemned during the public comment period of the meeting.

"A forensic audit is an in-depth investigation scrutinizing the financial records and transactions to identify fraud or misconduct," Funderburk said. "It's going to cost between $30, $40, or $50,000 per audit times 14 years. Do y'all want to know what the math is on that? It's $3, $4, or $500,000 that the city would have to pay. That's our tax money. So, the taxes that are going to decrease would have to be raised again to cover that."

In its coming budget, the council will consider motions to decrease property taxes in the city, end the $10 vehicle tag tax, and lower some utility taxes.

Funderburk said the lofty price tag of a forensic audit Simonds originally said could come from taxpayer revenue and may require the city to increase taxes in the future to cover the cost.

Nwe Lowell mayor Larry Simonds.

Simonds invited Eddie Carrick, the owner of an accounting firm that performs annual audits for the town of Ranlo, Bessemer City, and other municipalities in North Carolina, to speak at the meeting.

According to Carrick, many of the municipalities he works with find that they take in more money than the budget anticipated.

“I would say 90% of the towns that I deal with, the revenues are going to exceed what the budgeted revenues are, but you cannot spend one dollar more than what the budgeted expenditures are, or you’re going to be in violation,” he said.

He said that a forensic audit is only appropriate when intentional, criminal mishandling of money is suspected.

In addition to cutting taxes, some council goals in the upcoming budget include improving and expanding streets and sidewalks in Lowell, enhancing parks, and updating public facilities, according to the budget, which has been released online.

The council set a public hearing regarding the 2024-25 budget to take place at the June 11 City Council meeting.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Lowell mayor calling for audit on past budgets