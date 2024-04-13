Lowell man charged with sexual assault of child over multiple years

A Lowell man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child over several years in Vermont, officials said Saturday.

Daniel Reilly, 66, is facing charges of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, Newport, Vermont police say.

The Lowell man is accused of assaulting a child in Newport Center, Vermont multiple times over several years.

Police say Reilly was arrested Friday after an extensive police investigation, Newport police say. He is currently being held at the Northern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail. Reilly is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, April 15, at Orleans County Superior Courthouse, Criminal Division.

Any member of the public who may have information is asked to call Newport police at 802-334-6733.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

