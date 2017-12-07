Low water halts shipping on Ohio River near Paducah, Ky.: U.S.Army Corps

(Reuters) - The Ohio River was closed to shipping traffic at locks and dam 52 in Paducah, Kentucky, on Wednesday due to low water after a vessel ran aground in the area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Thursday.





* At least the fourth river closure at that location since September.

* Shipping expected to remain halted through at least this weekend, an Army Corps spokeswoman said.

* A queue of 32 barge tows waiting to pass through the area as of midday on Thursday, Army Corps data showed.





