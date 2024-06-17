Low temperatures also will be high during this week's heat wave in Hagerstown region

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday for Franklin and Fulton counties in Pennsylvania and one could be coming for Washington County and Berkeley County, W.Va., with the heat index potentially reaching 100 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to remain above 90 degrees in the Tri-State area through Sunday, according to local forecasts at the National Weather Service's website.

In addition, low temperatures are not expected to go below 70 degrees at night in the region "so we won't have a chance to cool off," said Ashley Evans, the meteorologist in charge at the State College, Pa., Forecast Office that oversees Franklin and Fulton counties.

The low temperatures, as of Monday morning, were forecast to be in the mid 60s to mid 70s through the week in the local Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia area, according to the weather service's online forecasts.

People who work outside and aren't used to it need to stay hydrated, Evans said.

Stay in air conditioning if you can, Evans said. Particularly vulnerable are preadolescents, older folks, and people with medical conditions or who are pregnant, according to Evans.

Stay hydrated. That includes drinking more water than normal even when not feeling thirsty, according to a message the State College Forecast Office Tweeted on Saturday about the coming heat wave.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Tuesday, June 18, 2024, for the Pennsylvania region including Franklin and Fulton counties.

Other advice from the weather service includes:

Stay out of the sun

Don't exercise outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stay in air conditioning

Do not leave children or pets in vehicles

Make sure pets are hydrated

People needing relief from the heat are welcome to come to the Robinwood Professional Center off Medical Campus Road and sit in the atrium during peak heat hours, Meritus Health spokesperson Joe Deinlein told Herald-Mail Media last week.

"The atrium has tables and chairs, access to water and restrooms, and it has public WiFi," Deinlein wrote. There's also a County Commuter bus line that stops at the center.

Washington County emergency management officials also are monitoring the forecast and "will take necessary actions to ensure public safety," spokesperson Danielle Weaver said last week.

Heat indexes could reach over 100 later this week in Md./Pa./W.Va. area

The threshold for a heat advisory in the local area is a heat index reaching at least 100 degrees for two hours, while a heat warning kicks in when the heat index sustains at least 105 degrees for two hours, Evans said.

The heat advisory issued for the local Pennsylvania area is for midnight Monday through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the Baltimore/Washington Forecast Office, said weather officials would be discussing Monday a potential heat advisory for the local Maryland/West Virginia area for Tuesday.

Thursday through Saturday are now expected to be the hotter days this week, when heat indexes could reach 100 to 105 degrees, Geiger said.

The higher end of that heat index range could occur Friday and Saturday, Geiger said.

An experimental HeatRisk Forecast Tool shows the local Tri-State area at major risk of heat-related impacts starting Friday, with that level reaching extreme impact for much of the area on Sunday. The tool is from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Major risk, according to the site, includes to people exposed to the sun and active or who are in a heat-sensitive group. There also is a danger to people who aren't properly hydrated or cooled.

"For those without air conditioning, living spaces can become deadly during the afternoon and evening. Fans and open windows will not be as effective," and there could be power outages based on increased demand for electricity, the site states.

The site advises canceling outdoor activities during the heat or moving them to cooler parts of the day.

An extreme risk is described as a "level of rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief (that) affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration."

