'Low and slow': Lack of heated races translates into low turnout for area primaries

PETERSBURG – It's Primary Day across Virginia Tuesday; however, in this area, the primaries are not that primary in the minds of voters.

Because there are no heated races for the most part – only the Senate Republican primary is contested, and that is more statewide than specifically local – turnout at the polls is expected to be very light. Couple that with temperatures expected to reach the low 90s, and it could be a long and hot day for election workers.

“It’s a pretty slow start to the day today,” Colonial Heights registrar Jennifer Wells said. As of 8 a.m., only 45 voters had showed up at the five precincts citywide.

“Low and slow” was how Hopewell assistant registrar Darlene White described the scene in her city.

In Petersburg, the early pace was snail-like, registrar Dawn Wilmoth said. By mid-morning, a total of 28 people had showed up at the seven precincts. Petersburg’s seventh ward, in the western part of the city, did not have a single voter cross its threshold. The largest early turnout was in Ward 5 with seven voters.

In the 45-day early voting period that ended Saturday, 37 voters cast ballots in Petersburg. Forty-seven absentee ballots have been returned to her office, Wilmoth said.

Who’s on the ballot?

Five men are battling for the right to run as a Republican against Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine in November – frontrunner Hung Cao, who was endorsed by presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump; Eddie Garcia, Scott Parkinson, Chuck Smith and Jon Emord. Kaine was unopposed for his party's bid for a third term in Washington.

Republicans are not fronting a candidate against Democratic incumbent Jennifer McClellan in the Fourth Congressional District, which encompasses all of the Tri-City area. Like Kaine, McClellan was unopposed in the Democratic party for her shot at a second term.

If you’re going ...

Should you decide to venture out to vote in the primary today, take note that the polls close at 7 p.m. If there is a line and you join it before 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

If you have questions about voting, contact your local voter registration office:

Petersburg: (804) 733-8071

Colonial Heights: (804) 520-9277

Hopewell: (804) 541-2232

Dinwiddie County: (804) 469-4500

Prince George County: (804) 722-8748

Chesterfield County: (804) 748-1471

