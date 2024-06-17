Low pressure system has 30 percent chance to form. What will local impacts be?

ST. LUCIE COUNTY − The Treasure Coast area is expected to receive marine impacts, such as a high risk of rip currents and higher wave heights, later in the week as weather officials monitor a low pressure area, a meteorologist said Monday.

Officials are monitoring the low pressure area that’s going to approach the southeast U.S. coast, and there is a 30 percent chance of that forming into a tropical depression over the next seven days, said Kole Fehling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

“There's a lot of variance in the forecast, but as of now we're forecasting a weak system to approach the (eastern) coast of Florida, which will bring marine impacts such as high surf, and higher wave heights as well as some gusty winds and high risk of rip currents,” Fehling said

Fehling said the track appears to be north of the Treasure Coast.

“The main impacts will be the high surf, the high risk of rip currents, high winds over the waters mainly,” he said.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for possible development including one off the coast of Florida that has a 30% chance of developing over seven days.

He said the main hazards are anticipated over the waters.

“Right now we're not expecting much impact inland at this point,” he said.

Fehling said there are no substantial rainfall predictions over the typical 1 to 3 inches.

Temperatures, he said, are anticipated to be in the mid to upper 80s through much of the week, then higher towards the end of the week on Friday.

Overland there likely will be wind gusts of 25 mph through much of the week, and greater on Wednesday and Thursday in the Treasure Coast area.

Fehling suggested people keep an eye on the forecast because things likely will change.

“Right now, minor impacts, with mostly marine impacts as far as high surf, higher wave heights, mainly offshore as well, and just breezy conditions, especially along the coast,” Fehling said.

