Low pressure over Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rain and may form into cyclone

A trough of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

It’s currently located in the Gulf of Mexico and will move northeastward across Florida in the next day or so, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Although environmental conditions aren’t conducive to a cyclone, some slow development is possible off the U.S. Southeast coast.

There is a zero percent chance of it becoming a cyclone over the next 48 hours, but there’s a 20% chance it could form through seven days, according to NHC.

Cyclone development aside, heavy rainfall will likely occur across portions of Florida in the next few days.