Low pressure could form off the NC coast this week. Here's what to expect in Wilmington.

A low pressure system has emerged over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and is projected to move northeast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The latest tropical weather outlook predicts the system will move across Florida within the next day and continue offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States later this week.

What weather can Wilmington expect this week?

As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in Wilmington said the low pressure system isn't expected to directly impact the Wilmington area.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for the next few days:

Wednesday June 12: Sunny with a high near 87 degrees. Wind gusts between 5 and 9 miles per hour in the morning, reaching up to 16 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies at night with calm winds.

Thursday June 13: Mostly sunny with a high near 88 degrees. Wind gusts expected between 5 and 11 miles per hour, reaching up to 18 miles per hour. Partly cloudy skies at night.

Friday June 14 : Mostly sunny with a high near 91 degrees. Mostly clear skies at night.

Saturday June 15 : Mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. Partly cloudy skies at night.

Sunday June 16: Sunny with a high near 89 degrees. Mostly clear skies at night.

Monday June 17: Sunny with a high near 88 degrees.

How much rain can Wilmington expect?

Wilmington could potentially see a few rainy days this week.

As of Tuesday morning, here's a look at the precipitation expected over the next few days in Wilmington, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday June 12: Zero to five percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 8 p.m. and midnight.

Thursday June 13: Five to 14 percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Friday June 14 : Seven to 19 percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Saturday June 15 : Nine to 24 percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday June 16: Eight to 20 percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Monday June 17: Nine to 17 percent chance of rain. Highest percent chance between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Is the system expected to develop?

Environmental conditions are predicted to be generally unfavorable with possible slow development when the system is offshore of the southeastern coast, according to the National Weather Service tropical weather outlook.

The outlook indicates that formation chance through the next 48 hours is low, near zero percent. Formation through the next seven days is low, near 20 percent.

Here's a look at the three tropical waves currently detailed by the weather outlook:

Tropical wave 1: In the eastern Atlantic moving westward at five to 10 knots (approximately 6 to 11 miles per hour) No convection associated with this wave.

Tropical wave 2: Moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea westward at 10 to 15 knots (approximately 11 to 17 miles per hour)

Tropical wave 3: In the south-central Caribbean Sea moving westward at 10 to 15 knots (approximately 11 to 17 miles per hour). Numerous moderate to strong convection.

Are you prepared for a hurricane?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30. Even if this system won't pose a threat to the NC coast, it's never too early to be prepared.

