Have a low-level warrant? 'No arrests' clearance event scheduled for Saturday in Loveland

Those with outstanding warrants in Larimer County may be eligible to get them taken care of without getting arrested at an event and resource fair in Loveland on Saturday.

The event provides an opportunity for those with certain low-level warrants to clear those warrants without getting arrested. "No arrests will be made for those attending the event," a news release about the event states.

The event is hosted by Larimer County Community Justice Alternatives and has been sponsored by the public defender’s office, the 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the 8th Judicial District Judicial Branch and the Loveland municipal court.

The event will be held Saturday, April 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Larimer County courts Loveland campus, 200 Peridot Ave. Attendees will be able to speak with a public defender to take the next steps to resolve their case.

An estimated 125 warrants were cleared between two of these events held last year, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.

Charges eligible for clearance are:

Misdemeanor, traffic and petty drug charges (with some exceptions listed below)

Class 4 drug felony charges

Loveland municipal court charges

Class 5 and Class 6 felonies (with some exceptions listed below)

Failure to register as a sex offender

Ineligible offenses for clearance are:

Warrants for offenses outside of Larimer County

Misdemeanors or felonies involving domestic violence

Any cases with named victims, or Victim Rights Act (VRA) cases

Careless driving resulting in injury or death

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Felony eluding

All other sex offenses (failure to register as a sex offender is eligible for clearance)

Class 1, 2, 3 and 4 felonies (excluding Class 4 drug felonies)

For questions about the event or to verify eligibility, people can contact the public defenders office at 970-493-1212 or fortcollins@coloradodefenders.us.

Attendees will also be able to connect with community resources that can help with behavioral health, employment and more, according to the news release. Some organizations that will be in attendance include SummitStone Health Partners, Homeward Alliance, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment, the Department of Human Services, the Veterans Service Office and Disabled Resource Services, according to the news release.

For a complete list of resources that will be available, visit larimer.gov/spotlights/2024/03/19/warrant-clearance-and-community-resource-event-returns-2024.

