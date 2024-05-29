Low-income Kansans to get financial help at farmer’s markets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program is providing some low-income seniors with $50 in coupon vouchers to purchase food from authorized farmers at some farmer’s markets.

A news release from the City of Hutchinson says those who meet the age and income requirements with $50 in coupon vouchers to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.

To be eligible, you must be 60 years of age or older, or at least 55 years old and a member of an Indian Tribal Organization on the day the money is issued. Your annual gross household income must be at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

For example, a household of one must have an annual gross income at or below $27,861, or a monthly gross income at or below $2,322.

The application period begins June 18, 2024. The vouchers will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The KSFMNP application process in Reno County will be conducted by telephone by calling 620-694-2985 or 620-694- 2909 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who do not have a telephone may visit the Reno County Department of Aging at 120 W. Avenue B in Hutchinson for assistance.

For more information about the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program, call the Reno County Department of Aging at 620-694-2911.

