Low-flying helicopters checking high-voltage lines in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY — ITC Holdings Corp., an independent electricity transmission company based in Novi, is conducting aerial patrols of high-voltage transmission lines in several counties, including Monroe County, through May 31, and again June 11-14.

"The helicopters will be flying lower than usual near the transmission lines during these inspections, which is no cause for concern for area residents," said Nina Scarpelli, a public relations officer working with ITC.

"The helicopter patrols are conducted to provide an overall status of the overhead transmission system that is operated by ITC’s Michigan operating entities, ITCTransmission and Michigan Electric Transmission Company, LLC (METC)," according to an ITC Holdings Corp. news release. "These patrols are a North American Electrical Reliability Corporation requirement for ITC’s vegetation management program, support proactive maintenance objectives, and are in line with the company’s model for operational excellence. They include inspections of all transmission structures and equipment including, but not limited to, monopoles, steel towers, wood poles, conductors (wires), insulators and other equipment."

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Crews check for damaged or worn equipment and vegetation hazards. The inspection flights are often conducted at low altitudes to allow accurate visual inspection of equipment for lightning damage, wear, or other potential problems, according to the release.

For more information about ITC, visit itc-holdings.com.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Helicopters check high-voltage lines in Monroe County