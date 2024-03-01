Low-elevation snow hits Oregon this weekend. How will it impact travel on I-5, mountains?

Snow is forecast for parts of Interstate 5 over the weekend including Sexton Summit in southern Oregon.

Low-elevation snow is again forecast to arrive across Oregon and the Northwest this weekend, bringing some potential challenges for travelers.

Here’s what the National Weather Service is forecasting about impact in the I-5 corridor and into the mountains.

Light snow but not much sticking on I-5 from Eugene to Seattle

Snow levels are expected to drop just about every night and morning in the Willamette Valley. That will bring the chance for snowflakes multiple times over the weekend and even into early next week in Eugene, Salem, Portland and up into western Washington.

However, NWS meteorologist Tyler Kranz said travel along I-5 shouldn’t be significantly impacted because temperatures are forecast to stay warm enough to keep snow from accumulating on roadways.

“We’re likely going to see flakes flying from time to time, even in the lowest elevations of the valley, and it might accumulate on the grass,” he said. “But we’re expected it to continue melting as soon as it hits the road, so we’re not expecting travel impacts on I-5 at least from Eugene up to Seattle.”

Higher elevations of Willamette Valley could see some snow accumulation

The higher elevations of the Willamette Valley and into the surrounding hills could see a bit more accumulation of snow, with more expected to accumulate above 500 feet.

I-5 travel into southern Oregon likely to include snow on roadways

The Siskiyou mountain passes of southern Oregon are more likely to see a few inches of snow on the roadways.

Anywhere from 1-3 inches of snow is forecast both Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon on I-5 passes such as Sexton Summit, Canyon Mountain and the Ashland area. Siskiyou Summit, on the border of Oregon and California, is forecast to see higher amounts of sticking snow.

6-12 inches of snow above 1,500 feet in Cascades and Coast Range

Around 6-12 inches of snow is forecast for pretty much everywhere above 1,000 to 1,500 feet in the Cascade and Coast Range mountains.

“It’s not blizzard conditions at all and is generally pretty light, but anyone driving into the mountains should be prepared for winter driving conditions and some snow covered roads,” Kranz said.

How long does this pattern last?

This pattern of possible low-elevation snow and cool temperatures lasts into next week, with temperatures finally starting to warm a bit by midweek, with temperatures forecast to return to the mid to upper 40s in the Willamette Valley.

All long-range forecasts still favor cool and wet conditions for the next eight to 14 days.

Zach Urness has been an outdoors reporter in Oregon for 15 years and is host of the Explore Oregon Podcast. Urness is the author of “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon winter weather: Low-elevation snow forecast for the weekend