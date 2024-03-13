Low-cost spay/neuter clinic for Mercer County could open in mid-April

Mar. 13—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

PRINCETON — An idea is steadily moving toward becoming a reality as work continues on creating a low-cost spay/neuter clinic which will help reduce Mercer County's homeless dog and cat population.

County Commissioner Gene Buckner told his fellow commissioners Tuesday that work on opening a low-cost spay/neuter clinic was proceeding. Buckner represents the Mercer County Commission on the project's committee.

The plan is to build a temporary location at a former Humane Society barn near the Mercer County Animal Shelter and later build a facility at the county animal shelter's former location. Buckner said there has been advertising for a director.

"We have one veterinarian that's already decided she wants to be a part of it," Buckner said.

This veterinarian will work at the spay/neuter clinic two to three days a week until the new facility "gets on solid ground," he said. "We're going to have to hire tech to help the vet. We've already got volunteers."

The new low-cost spay/neuter clinic could open in April.

"If all goes well and the creek doesn't rise, we'll be in business probably by the middle of next month," Buckner said.

A member of the public asked Buckner if the low-cost clinic's prices had been set. He said the prices were still being determined.

"I will tell you it will be quite a bit cheaper than going to the vet," Buckner said. "That's what it's all about."

In a separate agenda item, the county commission approved a contract between the Mercer County Animal Shelter and Mountain View Humane in Christiansburg, Va., which offers low-cost spay/neuter services. County Shelter Director Stacey Harman said the shelter would send homeless dogs and cats to Mountain View Humane to get them fixed before they are adopted out. In the past, animals adopted from the shelter would reappear later with litters of puppies and kittens.

The commissioners also approved a $25,000 spay/neuter contract with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. County Administrator Vicky Reed said the grant was for 120 dogs and 120 cats, but the money cannot be used to fix homeless animals at the county shelter. People owning dogs and/or cats can get vouchers at the animal shelter.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com