‘Loving’ puppy found tied to tree still waits for home 300 days later, NC shelter says

A “loving” puppy was found tied to a tree and still needs a home over 300 days later, a North Carolina animal shelter said.

The Watauga Humane Society said Dos keeps being overlooked, possibly because he can get stressed at the shelter. He’s described as an “active pup who loves to play” and “did not react well to being confined.”

“This boy is just waiting to shine; to show someone what a good doggo we all know he is,” the humane society wrote March 18 in a Facebook post.

Dos’ journey at the shelter started after he was found nearly a year ago. He was left “tied to a tree with a note saying that his owner could no longer care for him, that he was a great dog but could be territorial,” the shelter wrote.

Dos was brought to the shelter, where he has been treated to nature walks and became a fan-favorite among workers. After more than 320 days, the humane society continues to hope for an owner who is interested in working with the pup.

“Dos might come on very strong when meeting new people but once he has decided he likes someone he’s in it for the long (haul),” the shelter wrote in an online adoption profile. “This quirky pup is looking for someone who is experienced and is willing to take the time to get to know him before making things official.”

Dos, a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, is known for being “loving, goofy, fun, and energetic.” He also showed his athletic side when he was crowned the shelter’s tug-of-war champion.

“If there were to be a Doggy Olympics, he would undoubtedly take home the gold in the high jump category,” the shelter wrote. “If you saw him play with a rope toy, you would soon realize that he’s got the moves like Jagger! No one can wiggle that butt quite like he can!”

As of March 18, Dos was still in need of a home. More about the shelter’s adoption process can be found at wataugahumane.org.

“Dos is not an ‘easy’ dog by any stretch of the imagination, but we know he’s worth the effort,” the shelter wrote.

The Watauga Humane Society didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on March 19. The shelter is in the popular mountain town of Boone, a roughly 85-mile drive west of Winston-Salem.

Confused shelter dog thinks cars pulling up are his family. But he still needs a home

‘Charming’ dog has spent 400 days at NC shelter. See him treated to a day at the beach