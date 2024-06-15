‘A loving father’: Victim identified in drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale that killed 1 and injured 4

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One man died and four others were hospitalized after an apparent drive-by shooting in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night, police said. On Saturday, they identified the man who died as Michael McKinney, 33.

Fort Lauderdale Police have since found the vehicle used in the shooting but are still seeking help from the public as they search for suspects.

“He was a loving father,” McKinney’s fiance, Tarnecia Burch, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel on Saturday. “A fighter. He always tried his best to make things right when he wronged.”

The two had a 2-year-old son together, and McKinney also had an 8-year-old daughter, she said.

Officers and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue had responded to the 2300 block of Northwest Eighth Street shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and found five men who had been shot, Det. Ali Adamson, a spokesperson for the police department, said in an email.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue took all five men to Broward Health Medical Center. McKinney was pronounced dead at the hospital and one man is in critical condition. The three others injured are expected to survive, Adamson said. Police are not releasing their identities “due to the status of the case.”

Adamson said the shooter or shooters fled before officers arrived in the area west of Interstate 95 between Sunrise and Sistrunk boulevards. She did not provide information about the vehicle involved in the shooting, but said detectives had located it and were investigating it further.

Burch said that someone had jumped out of a van and started shooting at McKinney, but did not have more information.

He had been in prison before but had since turned his life around afterwards and got a job, she said.

Anyone with information should contact Fort Lauderdale Police immediately or provide information anonymously by contacting Broward County Crime Stoppers.