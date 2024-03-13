Lovers Lane to see road work

Mar. 12—Drivers who use Lovers Lane will have to find a detour for the rest of the week.

The street will be shut down from Grand Avenue north to Ashland Avenue for milling and an overlay beginning Wednesday, March 13. The work should be complete by Saturday, March 16, as long as the weather allows.

The section of Lovers Lane, which transitions to 18th Street, south of Grand to Frederick also will be worked on this week if Missouri American Water completes its work on 18th Street. Otherwise, that area will be worked on later.