Loveland police arrest man suspected of providing fentanyl in January fatal overdose

A Denver-area man has been accused of supplying fentanyl that led to a Loveland man's fatal overdose in January.

Loveland police conducted a welfare check Jan. 16 at a residence in the 3200 block of North Boyd Lake Avenue. Officers found 46-year-old Philip Grant, who appeared to be overdosing, and they were able to revive him with Narcan, also known as naloxone, according to a Loveland police news release.

Grant was transported to the Medical Center of the Rockies and was later released.

The next day, police responded to a medical assist in the 3900 block of Owl Creek Court where Grant was again discovered unresponsive. The person who called police performed CPR until officers and medical personnel arrived, but despite lifesaving efforts, Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Grant purchased fentanyl from 54-year-old Norman Catman while he was in Denver, according to the news release. Loveland police and members of the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force say they conducted a search warrant at a hotel in Wheat Ridge where they found multiple cell phones and evidence of fentanyl distribution.

Police did not say how they identified Catman as a suspect or how they believe Catman was connected to the hotel they searched.

The Coloradoan has requested the arrest documents in this case.

Catman has been charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, a Class 1 drug felony.

Catman remains in the Larimer County Jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court July 16.

