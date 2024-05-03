Loved ones shed light on deadly Pensacola crash after driver turns himself in

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — What began as a night out with friends ended with 33-year-old Jerry Mason Jr. losing his life.

His ex-wife, Enmeri Batista, said Mason and his friends were celebrating his upcoming deployment.

Mobile man arrested after making threats and exposing himself, police say

“They were out having a good time, and then we got that phone call early in the morning saying that he didn’t make it,” Batista said.

Roughly six months after the crash, the man investigators believe is responsible turned himself in.

Jewayne Floyd was booked Wednesday on a vehicular homicide charge.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Floyd was driving more than 130 mph when he lost control of the car, causing it to roll over multiple times. Mason was killed, and Floyd and another passenger were injured.

What to know about termite swarms: GoPest

While Batista continues to grieve, she said news of Floyd turning himself in has given her mixed emotions.

“It wasn’t like he planned on going out that night and killing one of his best friends, you know, it wasn’t like that,” Batista said. “And I understand that he also has a family, and they will suffer as well, and I know Jerry well enough to know that he wouldn’t want any harm to anybody.”

Batista described Mason as a caring family man who loved bringing people together.

“He was a light. That’s the best way to describe it,” Batista said. “He was funny; he was caring; he was loving. There was not really one person that he didn’t encounter that didn’t like him. Always dancing, always just having a good time.”

Mason leaves behind an 8-year-old daughter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.