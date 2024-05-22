Loved ones search for missing Southern California boy

Loved ones are searching for a boy who disappeared in Los Angeles County.

The critically missing teen was identified as Ethan Idohl Villa, 13, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Villa was last seen on May 20 on the 4800 block of Elizabeth Street in Cudahy at around 3:30 p.m.

He is described as standing 5 feet 2 inches and weighing around 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater with Gap brand lettering and black pants.

Family members said the boy does not have a history of running away. They have not heard from him since and are concerned for his well-being.

Ethan Idohl Villa, 13, is seen in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A “critically missing person” is defined as:

A person who has no pattern of running away or disappearing

A person in critical need of medical attention

The victim of a crime or foul play

The victim of a kidnapping or parental abduction

A person who is mentally impaired to the extent that such person is unable to care for him or herself or is an immediate danger to his or her own safety or the safety of others

Anyone who knows the boy’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LASD’s East L.A. Station at 323-264-4151.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.