Loved ones search for man who disappeared in Malibu

Authorities are searching for a missing man who disappeared in Malibu.

The man was identified as Attilio Brillembourg, 53, a New York resident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Brillembourg was last seen on May 18 on the 6000 block of Murphy Way at around 1:10 a.m.

He is described as a white male standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has gray hair, green eyes and an unknown tattoo on his upper thigh.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Loved ones have not heard from the man since his disappearance and are concerned for his well-being.

Attilio Brillembourg, 53, a New York resident, is seen in a photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who knows Brillembourg’s whereabouts or has additional information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

