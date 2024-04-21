Loved ones gather to honor New Orleans mass shooting victim

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Loved ones gathered for a balloon release in honor of 24-year-old Jezreel Poleate, who was killed in a mass shooting in the warehouse district.

“Sweet child, when she was small, and she would always pass by and hug me and kiss me. She would never pass me by, and I am going to miss her,” said one attendee.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, and New Orleans police have not released any information on any potential suspects.

New Orleans City Councilwoman Leslie Harris says the Poleate family deserves justice.

“Nothing that anybody in the city should have to go through. I just want to say we are here for you, for the family and we are here to support our NOPD as we continue to into this and get the people who did this,” said Harris.

New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas empathizes with the family. He had spoken to Mrs. Poleate the day of the shooting, never thinking later that night she would get a tragic call. Losing a child of his own, he is thankful the community is here to uplift the family.

“We are part of a club you don’t want any parent to be part of but it’s good to let her and her husband and her family know we support them, and we are in prayer with them,” said Thomas.

Jezreel Poleate’s parents thanked everyone for their support, knowing tough days were ahead.

“I’m prepared for this. I am not all the way prepared for all this, but I feel like I am prepared to handle what I have to go through. I just want to tell you all that we love you so much. That your prayers and support,” said Sharon Poleate.

“Continue to pray for us. We need that and we are going to need it in the days and months to come. So, continue to pray for us and check on us,” said Gary Poleate.

Police are continuing to search for suspects in the shooting.

