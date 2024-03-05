Loved ones desperate to find missing Weld County mother of 4

EATON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is looking into the disappearance of an Eaton woman who has been missing for nearly two months.

Kaysey Yoder is a mother of four. Family and friends fear she could be in danger.

She’s described as bright and energetic, but her disappearance has left her loved ones with some of their darkest days.

“The hardest part is that every morning when I wake up, I have this urge to call her like I always did, and now I can’t do that,” said Anna Green, Yoder’s best friend for 23 years.

“The last time I talked with Kaysey was the morning she disappeared,” Green said. “She reached out to me at about 10:30 in the morning.”

Green told FOX31 that the day before Yoder went missing, she called in distress having a mental health crisis.

“She told me the day before she had gone and walked across the street to one of those concrete irrigation inlets and she laid down in it,” Green said. She said she was going to lay there and wait for herself to freeze to death.”

Green said Yoder’s husband followed her footprints in the snow to find her. She said Yoder kept saying that he rescued her.

“So in my mind, I was worried that when she went missing, she probably went somewhere to see if someone would come and find her. I told her I was going to call her later, and I never did,” Green said.

The next day, on Jan. 14, Green’s life took a devastating turn.

“Then that afternoon at 4 p.m., she told her husband I was going to come and pick her up, but we didn’t have any plans to hang out,” she said.

Yoder was last seen leaving her home near Appy Road in Eaton. She was last seen wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black knee-high combat boots, and she was carrying a gray, green and blue athletic backpack.

“When she went walking off, her husband didn’t think anything of it. He thought I was going to come pick her up,” she said.

Yoder’s husband immediately reported her missing to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Since then, her loved ones have posted nearly 100 flyers in the area to find the mother of four.

“It’s also really heartbreaking, because her son is disabled — he has microcephaly — and he requires 24-hour care,” Green said. “I know he’s really missing his mom. I just pray she comes home. I pray she comes walking through the door and that she is totally fine.”

Anyone who has seen Kaysey Yoder or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or text/call the anonymous tip line at 720-712-8635.

She is 34 years old and has hazel eyes. Her hair color is platinum blonde. She weighs about 110 pounds and is 5-foot-9.

