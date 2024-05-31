'I have loved every day of this job:' Akron detective known for cold case work retires

When Jim Pasheilich started in Akron’s detective bureau in 2001, he decided to take a fresh look at all the unsolved murder cases.

Working on his own time and around his other duties, Pasheilich looked for any cold cases that had evidence with possible DNA that hadn’t been tested.

In five of those cases, a DNA profile for a suspect was developed when none had existed before.

Akron detective Jim Pasheilich poses in the cold case room of the Akron Police Department where he spent a lot of time during his 31 years with the department.

This is just one example of Pasheilich’s accomplishments during his 31 years with the Akron Police Department that ends with his retirement on Friday.

“Jimmy’s impact on this department will last long after he retires,” said Lt. Dave Whiddon who heads the Crimes Against Person Unit. “He has made it possible for hundreds of families that have been involved in violent crimes to experience justice and closure. He has helped train dozens of detectives over the years.”

Whiddon, who started on the same day as Pasheilich – Dec. 28, 1992 – said he “can’t say enough” about what his good friend and colleague has meant to the city, the department and to him. The two of them had a running joke about how one couldn’t retire before the other, but Whiddon decided to say on awhile longer.

Detective Jim Pasheilich discusses an unsolved homicide case during a recent interview in the Akron detective bureau.

The Beacon Journal talked to Pasheilich, 55, about the highlights of his three-decade career and how the job of a detective has changed.

How many murders have you investigated?

Probably over 200, when I look back at the cold case homicides I looked at, as well as the current homicide cases I investigated.

Why do you think it’s important for detectives to take another look at unsolved cases?

First and foremost, DNA wasn’t around for some of the older cases. You may now be able to submit something from this old case that may contain DNA left behind by the unknown suspect in an attempt to identify this unknown suspect. DNA can obviously be a game changer for some of these homicide cases.

Genealogy DNA is another newer but great source to use now. We may have a DNA profile of an unknown suspect who is not in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), an FBI database, and through genealogy we may be able to identify the family of this unknown suspect.

Relationships change over time. Maybe someone who had information about a homicide didn’t say anything at that time because they were in a close relationship with the suspect, but now they are not in a relationship with that person anymore and may be more willing to talk and give information to the police.

Never hurts to have another set of eyes look over cold cases. Different ideas of how to go about the case.

Is there a cold case that you wish you could have solved?

I wish I could have solved all of them, both cold and current. So, in truth, too many to even count that I wished I/we could have solved. But to name just a few:

Marcia Piotter (1987)

JoAnn Bartholomew (1987)

Carolyn Mills (1987)

Leonard Fields (1988)

Renorra Robinson (1995)

Darla Wilson (1999)

Dorothy Grant (2000)

Roy Addison and Jeanette Bartee (2002)

Phillip Thompson (2002)

Javan and Markus Rogers (2002)

Greg Peters (2002)

Michael Laughlin (2005) Tyler Anderson (2012)

Taylor Robinson (2013)

Deveal Smith (2022)

What were a few of the most challenging murder cases you investigated?

Some of the most challenging homicide cases would be the cold case ones. Just locating, reviewing and organizing the evidence, reports, statements, witnesses, family, etc. With time, evidence and reports are moved, witnesses and family move away or die, etc. Just more chances or losing paperwork, evidence and losing track of people, whether that is witnesses, family, investigators, etc. In some cases, working cold cases is easier because there is no outside noise causing more work or headaches. The noise could be media, supervisors, family, friends, etc.

What was an arrest that you were pleased to make?

Numerous, and I can’t remember all of them and I’m sure to leave some out but to name a few:

Donald “Dondi” Craig, a cold case. He was convicted of the homicide of Malissa Thomas that occurred in 1995 and Rosanna Davenport that occurred in 1996.

Daniel Rees, a cold case. He was convicted of the homicide of Rachel Johnson that occurred in 1991. This case was solved with the help of genealogy DNA.

Jerron Johnson, who was convicted of the homicide of Jean Zienka that occurred in 2001.

Taylor Marks, Brian Smith and Troy Purdie for the murder-for-hire case of Kristie Marks, Taylor’s mother, in 2009. All three were convicted.

What are some of the advances in technology/forensics that have helped in solving cases?

DNA, genealogy DNA, cell phone/social media information, National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or NIBIN (shell casings), video (Ring cameras, city cameras, business cameras, cell phone video, etc.)

How has gun violence changed during your time with the department?

It seems to be more violent. It's not uncommon to see upwards of 100 rounds on a scene of a shooting. Younger shooters and younger victims. The shooters don’t seem to be as worried about shooting innocent people (people not even remotely involved in anything they are shooting at, just drive by shootings of houses, cars, shooting into crowds.) Collateral damage to these shooters is not even a concern. More shootings involving gangs/groups.

Have there been any other major changes?

I still believe that police work is still pretty much the same as it has always been regarding major investigations. The No. 1 thing is to be able to talk to people, both witnesses and suspects. You still have to get out and walk the neighborhood and talk to people, looking for witnesses, family, etc. when doing investigations.

What made you decide to retire now?

Nothing in particular made me to retire now. I planned on retiring no later than this time next year, 2025, but decided now was the time.

... I have loved every day of this job, some days a lot better than others, but I’m usually the one on the sixth-floor detective bureau who is whistling, humming a song and has a smile on my face. I didn’t want to be "that person" who became bitter, angry or frustrated at work. Everyone is replaceable and I’m no exception. Time for someone else to take my place.

What are your plans for retirement?

I have no plans at all at this time after retirement except to spend time with family and friends and travel.

Any final thoughts?

I truly have loved every day of this job, except for a few days, which I could probably count on both my hands. The job is more difficult now because of some of the more vocal negativity towards police and authority in general. (I took this job knowing that not everyone loves or even likes the police, and that is OK.) I’ve been through every emotion one could think of while doing this job, including, enjoyment, anger, fear, sadness and disgust.

