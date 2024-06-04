Love tapped to fill Montgomery County Senate vacancy

The Montgomery County Democratic Central Committee Monday nominated Del. Sara Love to fill the vacant District 16 seat.

Del. Sara Love (D-Montgomery). File photo by Bryan P. Sears.

Love, first elected to the House of Delegates in 2018, would fill the vacancy created by the departure of Sen. Ariana B. Kelly, who resigned earlier this year to lead the Maryland Commission for Women. At the time, Kelly said she hoped Love would file for the seat.

Love, a former director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, was elected to the House in 2018. She currently serves on the House Environment and Transportation Committee and chairs the panel’s Motor Vehicle and Transportation Subcommittee.

Her nomination now goes to Gov. Wes Moore (D) for his approval. Her move to the Senate will create a vacancy within the House that would be filled later this summer.

