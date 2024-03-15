Love selected as Libby Schools Employee of Year

Mar. 15—Libby Public Schools teacher John Love couldn't have capped his time here any better after being named the institution's Employee of the Year.

Love was honored during the school board meeting on Monday. He was joined by fellow nominees Jim Germany, Joe Flores, Stephanie Germany, Brittany Katzer, Hannah James, Bridget Williams and Charie Carvey.

Also, several pupils, including second-grade student Natilli Thomas, fifth-grade student Teegan Gillespie, seventh-grade student Lane Benson, Central School student Alana Cochran and sophomore Tanner Wolfe, were also honored for being named students of the month.

Love, who announced his retirement from the school at the March 4 board meeting, came to Libby Schools in 2012, according to Superintendent Ron Goodman.

"Mr. Love has taught a few social studies classes, but the vast majority of his teaching has been in the shop. Currently, he teaches auto repair, small engines, forestry and welding courses.

"Mr. Love is a teacher that forms strong relationships with students and staff. We will miss Mr. Love as he is retiring this year."

Love, in his retirement letter to the district, shared his feelings.

"While I look forward to the next chapter of my life, I want to offer my sincere gratitude for all of the opportunities you created for me at LHS. I have many great memories of my time here as a teacher and will miss working with you and the rest of my wonderful colleagues," Love said.

Love and his students have been involved in many community projects over the years. They built a bike rack and installed it at the Libby Chamber and Visitor Information Center five years ago.

They also made the steel sign and chain saw cut outs for Logger Stadium.

Love has teamed up with certified welding inspectors at Flathead Valley Community College to help dozens of students learn the art of welding in preparation for a career that, depending on one's expertise, can be very lucrative.