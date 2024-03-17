‘Love, Science, Plans, Action’: Michael Jonas runs for 3rd Congressional seat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the notable things about this election cycle is that a lot of citizens are running for public office, many of whom have never run for elected office before, including Michael Jonas.

Jonas is running in Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District, the seat being vacated by the retiring Earl Blumenauer.

A lawyer, community advocate and small business owner, the progressive Democrat is trying to win a race that includes some experienced politicians, including now-former Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal, Gresham City Councilor Eddy Morales and State Representative Maxine Dexter among others.

As this week’s guest on Eye on Northwest Politics, Jonas explained the meaning behind his slogan, “Love, Science, Plans and Action,” noted how his experience in the nonprofit world and as a lawyer would prepare him for the U.S. House, how he believes he can make a difference in a divided Congress and his number one issue should he be elected.

Since Congressional District 3 covers most of Multnomah County – including Gresham, Troutdale and East Portland – and parts of Clackamas County and all of Hood River County, Jonas states specific issues that could use congressional attention in those areas.

Watch the full interview in the video above.

